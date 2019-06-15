Lizzie Deignan claimed the general classification at the OVO Energy Women’s Tour for the second time.

The British rider held a one-second lead over Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma heading into the sixth and final stage, after edging out her rival in a sprint finish yesterday.

A 125.9 kilometres final stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park in Wales saw the duo go head-to-head.

Deignan had previously won the race in 2016, while Niewiadoma was crowned champion in 2017.

The British rider inched further clear by earning a bonus second during an intermediate sprint.

The small buffer meant there was a nervy conclusion to the race for Deignan, with her Trek-Segafredo team attempting to help to preserve the advantage.

A sprint finish in Pembrey Country Park saw the Netherlands’ Amy Pieters claim the stage victory.

She saw off Canada’s Leah Kirchmann and France’s Roxane Fournier in the sprint.

Deignan crossed the line in eighth place, which proved enough to become the first rider to win the race twice.

The victory continues Deignan’s strong return to the sport following maternity leave.

Niewiadoma was forced to settle for second in the International Cycling Union Women’s WorldTour race, ending two seconds down.

Pieters completed the top three at 23 seconds down.