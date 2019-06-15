Germany’s Sideris Tasiadis won the season-opening men's C1 event for the third year in a row as Britain's Mallory Franklin secured her first Canoe Slalom World Cup gold medal in London.

Tasiadis, silver medallist at the 2012 Olympic Games, completed the tricky course at Lee Valley Whitewater Centre in 94.63sec with no penalties to top the men's C1 podium.

The 29-year-old claimed gold ahead of British pair Adam Burgess and Ryan Westley.

Burgess took silver having clocked 94.70, while Westley was a further 1.37 adrift in third.

"I didn’t feel so much pressure in the final, I just said to myself to keep my line and make my own race, and see what happens,” Tasiadis said.

"I knew that I had to go fast to beat the British guys and if I did that, Franz Anton would have to go faster.”

Mallory Franklin claimed victory for Britain in the women's K1 ©Getty Images

Victory was a familar feeling for the German but Franklin tasted success at a World Cup for the first time by winning the women's K1.

The Briton finished her run in 99.42 to beat Germany's Ricarda Funk and three-times world champion Jessica Fox of Australia.

Funk did enough for silver in 101.86, while Fox was below her best but still managed to secure bronze in 105.39 with two penalties.

"Yesterday I struggled quite a bit mentally with my racing, not quite putting down the runs that I liked, but I had two good runs today and am really happy to have shown that form, especially in a home World Cup," Franklin said.

The event is set to continue tomorrow.

