Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (CACBBFF) vice-president Daniel Sumner has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s birthday honours list.
Sumner received the honour in recognition of his services to sport.
The International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation congratulated Sumner on his award.
The British Empire Medal is awarded for either civil or military service.
It recognises work done by citizens of Commonwealth nations.
Sumner has held sporting roles back in the Bahamas.
He previously served as President of the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, prior to becoming CACBBFF vice-president.