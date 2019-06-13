A final budget for Birmingham 2022 is still be announced after the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) admitted they had expected it to be published in time for their two-day inspection visit which finished here today.

Chris Jenkins, chairman of the CGF Coordination Commission, admitted here today that they had "hoped it would be signed and sealed" by now.

But he claimed he did not think there was "anything sinister" in the delay and that they were expecting it to be announced "imminently".

Estimates are that the budget for Birmingham 2022 will be £750 million ($950 million/€845 million), with the Government contributing 75 per cent of the costs with the remainder – about £180 million ($230 million/€200 million) – being funded locally.

It is believed the budget is waiting to be signed off by the Treasury before it can be officially announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Most of the facilities for the 11-day event are already built but there are three major capital projects.

The biggest of these is £350 million ($445 million/€395 million) being spent on the Athletes' Village being built on the former campus of Birmingham City University in Perry Barr and which will be turned into 1,500 homes after the Games.

The @thecgf Coordination Commission begins in the West Midlands today.

We look forward to working closely and collaboratively with the @birminghamcg22 teamhttps://t.co/RRP2DUs45D pic.twitter.com/eFoouiJuvO — Commonwealth Games Federation (@thecgf) June 12, 2019

In addition, £60 million ($76 million/€67 million) is being spent on building an Aquatics Centre in Sandwell and £70 million ($78 million/€88 million) on upgrading facilities at Alexander Stadium, host venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and the athletics.

The financial position of Birmingham City Council was earlier this year described as "immensely serious" by a Government-commissioned independent panel.

There have been £642 million ($814 million/€722 million) of cuts made since 2011 with a further £123 million (£156 million/€138 million) expected by 2021-2022.

The remaining 25 per cent of the budget is due to be raised by local partners led by Birmingham City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Jenkins claimed the investment Birmingham and the West Midlands would receive from the Commonwealth Games would boost the area.

"The benefits of the legacy will be felt for decades to come," he said.