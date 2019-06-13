UEFA has become the first football governing body to offer its own streaming service, including live coverage of matches and competitions.

The service, named UEFA.tv, will broadcast youth, women’s and futsal competitions to all viewers who complete a free registration.

They have also promised behind the scene footage from UEFA competitions, interviews and other additional content, including archive footage from European Cup matches going back to the 1960s.

UEFA also revealed they have done a deal with the German Football League (DFL) to broadcast Bundesliga highlights on the service for viewers outside of Germany.

Programmes will include Monday highlights of weekend matches, magazine shows such as the "Bundesliga Special", and archives of past Bundesliga matches and Champions League matches involving German teams.

UEFA insist they are not looking to compete with television companies, and are instead broadcasting matches where there may be no competition rights holder.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: "The digital landscape is evolving and we need to be in a position where we can anticipate and respond to these changes.

"UEFA is an innovative organisation and by introducing this platform, we will be making football and our competitions more accessible to supporters around the world.

"Our partnership with the Bundesliga is yet another example of the unity of European football and clearly demonstrates our desire to address future opportunities together for the promotion of our sport."