The 2019 Pan American Open Taekwondo Championships are set to begin tomorrow in Portland in the United States.

Action at the Oregon Convention Center will be spread over three days with senior kyorugi events set for Sunday (June 16).

Kyorugi competition will also be held in youth, cadet, junior and ultra divisions.

Poomsae is also on the programme.

The event is a World Taekwondo G1 kyorugi and G1 poomsae-ranked tournament.

It comes six weeks before the start of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, where taekwondo competition will be held from July 27 to 29.

A total of 12 medal events are due to be contested at Lima 2019.

The Peruvian capital's Polideportivo Callao will serve as the venue.