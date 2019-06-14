Olympic judo champion Mijlinda Kelmendi will lead medal hopes for Kosovo at the European Games in Minsk.
Kelmendi missed the inaugural Games in Baku four years ago because of injury but was named as one of 12 athletes athletes set to represent Kosovo in Belarus.
The judoka won gold in the under-52 kilograms category at Rio 2016.
Nora Gjakova will aim to upgrade her bronze medal from Baku 2015 for a gold one as she returns in the under-57kg event.
The reigning European champion will be joined at Minsk 2019 by three other judokas.
Distria Krasniqi will compete in the under-48 kilograms contest, with European silver medallist Akil Gjakova fighting in the under-73 kilogram catergory.
Under-23 European champion Loriana Kuka will participate in the under-78 kilograms category.
The European Games judo competition will also serve as this year's European Championships.
Boxing at Minsk will also form the European Championships for 2019 and Kosovo will send four boxers to Belarus.
The 2016 European junior champion Donjeta Sadiku and Shpetim Bajoku will compete in the 60 kilograms category, with welterweight 69 kilograms boxer Patriot Behrami and light heavyweight 81 kilogram star Ardit Delijaj also competing in Minsk.
The sport of karate will be represented by under-84 kilogram karateka Alvin Karaqi who is following the Olympic Tokyo 2020 criteria.
Completing the Kosovan line up in Minsk are archer Ardita Zenjullahu and table tennis player Fatih Karabaxhaku.
Kosovo was the European Olympic Committees' newest member when competing at Baku 2015, having been confirmed as an International Olympic Committee member in November 2014.
The European Games are due to take place from June 21 to 30 with 199 medal events in 15 sports and 21 disciplines.