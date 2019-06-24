Jacksonville in Florida will host the final qualification match for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup - when the fate of the USA Hawks will be decided.

The Hawks are due to face the Cook Island, who beat South Africa 66-6 in Sydney last week in a preliminary qualifying match.

Michael Corrigan, President and chief executive of Visit Jacksonville, supported the decision to stage the game in the city in November.

"We are so excited to host the Rugby League World Cup qualifier," he said.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the USA Hawks and to work together to share the Jacksonville sporting brand throughout the world and once again show that Jacksonville is the top city for rugby league in the United States."

Jacksonville was the host city for the Americas Championship which saw Jamaica win the tournament and eliminated Canada and Chile but allowed the USA to participate in the repêchage competition for the final spot in the Rugby League World Cup due to take place in England in October and November in 2021.

USA Hawks will play a final repêchage match in Jacksonville in Florida against the Cook Islands as they bid to reach the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England ©USARL

The match is due to be held on November 16 and USA Rugby League (USARL) chairman Peter Illfield welcomed Jacksonville's allocation.

"The city of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Axemen have stepped up again to host a critical event in the USA Hawks' international agenda, our final attempt to qualify for the Rugby League World Cup and we thank them for that and hope to deliver the victory that we all seek," he said.

"Head coach, Sean Rutgerson, assistant coach Brent Richardson, team manager Billy Neilson and their staff and players have worked tirelessly in preparation for this repêchage.

"A special thank you is again extended to those heritage players who, over the past eight years have continually put aside their local commitments to their game and family to support the USA Hawks and enjoy the camaraderie of international rugby league."

Illfield claimed participation on the international stage had provided additional exposure and growth opportunities for the sport in the United States.

"On behalf of USARL, its Board of Directors and its members, I wish the Hawks players and staff the very best," added Illfield.