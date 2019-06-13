Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) has announced a new programme to help young people get into Para sport.

PNZ revealed it has been allocated funds from the Minister for Sport and Recreation's discretionary fund, which it intends to spends on athletes with disabilities aged 12 to 18, and organisations that provide Para sport equipment, facilities and coaching.

They hope the "New Activation Fund" will allow Paralympic hopefuls to access funding they would not be able to access elsewhere.

New Zealand have had 209 Paralympians represent their country since first entering the Games at Tel Aviv 1968, winning 199 medals in summer and winter events.

New Zealand have had 209 Paralympians represent their country since first entering the Games at Tel Aviv in 1968, including nine-time gold medal winning swimmer Sophie Pascoe ©Getty Images

Applications are open until June 26 at 5pm New Zealand time, and details can be found here.

"We are pleased to be working with the Minister for Sport and Recreation to provide an opportunity to grow participation and development of para sport in New Zealand," PNZ chief executive Fiona Allan said.

"It is well documented that disabled people have more barriers to increasing their participation than non-disabled people, financial barriers being one of these.

"This fund will allow individuals and organisations that ordinarily struggle to get funding to utilise financial support that will ensure more young females are able to have positive, rewarding para sport experiences."