The International Ski Federation (FIS) has re-signed French company MND group as an official product partner for the next four years.

Both parties met in Dubrovnik in Croatia to pen an agreement which includes MND's snow-making brand SUFAG.

Snow machines will now be provided to FIS competition organisers in a bid to ensure the "smooth running" of Alpine events.

It continues a relationship which has included MND backing the "Bring Children to the Snow" programme run by the FIS for two years.

This has seen SUFAG provide snow in cities to allow youngsters to take part in urban events.

"Alpine skiing competition slopes require quality snow that is resistant to the wear and tear from multiple athletes' pressure," an FIS statement said.

"Among the snow guns made available to FIS, SUFAG will supply its new Makalu model.

"Unveiled three weeks ago at the Interalpin trade show, Makalu embeds the most advanced technologies to produce snow of a very high quality with more power and yet a lower energy consumption."

High quality snow has been promised for Alpine skiing events ©Getty Images

Sarah Lewis, the FIS secretary general, added that MND and SUFAG had been "historic partners" for the governing body.

"It is essential for FIS and our stakeholders to have the main industrial players on our side and we welcome the extension of this partnership which aims at new horizons."

The latest deal will expire in 2023.

Vincent Douillet, the chief executive of SUFAG and an MND Executive Committee member, said: "Our brand SUFAG is the official partner of FIS.

"We are delighted to renew our commitment to help ensure the smooth running of Alpine ski competitions around the world.

"It's a great showcase for the promotion of skiing and we are proud to contribute.

"This partnership is an extension of the strong relationship we have had for the last eight years with FIS through various programmes such as Bring Children to the Snow, which we support to promote winter sports to younger generations by helping children to ski worldwide."