World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós visited Algeria to discuss his sport with Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) counterpart Mustapha Berraf.

Among the topics up for discussion was the development of karate in Africa and the sport's Olympic prospects.

The WKF are currently campaigning to have karate included on the programme for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after it makes its debut at Tokyo 2020.

It is not among the four sports that were proposed for provisional inclusion in the French capital by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board in March, however.

"It was a pleasure to meet Berraf in Algeria," Espinós said.

"Our sport has proved to be a valuable asset in the expansion of the Olympic Movement in Africa.

"We hope that we can continue giving added value to the progress of the Olympic principles not only in Africa but all over the world.

"It was very encouraging to attest that we can further cooperate with Mr Berraf to achieve our common goals."

WKF President Antonio Espinós visited the headquarters of Algeria's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Sports and Youth to discuss karate ©WKF

Berraf, who is also the President of the Algerian Olympic Committee, has been proposed for IOC membership.

Espinós visited the headquarters of Algeria's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Sports and Youth, where he met Ministers Sabri Boukadoum and Raouf Bernaoui.

African Karate Federation (UFAK) President Mohamed Tahar Mesbahi, Algerian Karate Federation President Slimane Mesdoui and UFAK zone one President Yassine Arab were also in attendance.

Projects to extend the expansion of karate in the region were discussed, while initiatives to further develop major events were outlined.

"Karate is a popular discipline all over the world, but it is in Africa where the popularity of the sport has grown more exponentially in the last years," added Espinós.

"We will continue working to ensure that we can contribute as much as possible to the progress of these regions through the influence and values of a modality as honourable as karate."