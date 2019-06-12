The race track being built to host bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be first of its kind in the world to span 360 degrees, it has been confirmed.

The Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh, Skeleton and Luge Track is due cover an area of 125,937 square metres with a vertical drop of 127 meters, according to project contractor Shanghai Baoye Group Corp.

It will be 1.9 kilometres long with 16 angled curves and will feature a full circle spanning Yanqing District's Xiaohaituo Mountain's ridges to resemble the shape of a mythical Chinese dragon.

As reported by Ecns.cn, racers should reach top speeds of 134.4km per hour.

According to Li Changzhou, deputy general manager of BEREGL Jing Ao Construction, track construction requirements are extremely high, with the most challenging building projects located at the Yanqing venues.

Chinese dragons are legendary creatures in the country's mythology ©Getty Images

Germany's former luger Thomas Schwab, a winner of an Olympic bronze medal in the men's doubles at Calgary 1988, called it an "interesting track" during a visit there in July.

As a permanent venue, the National Sliding Center will be utilised as a training base for the Chinese national teams after Beijing 2022.

It will also bid to host more international competitions.

As well as the sliding events, Yanqing, located 74km northwest of Beijing, will host Alpine skiing at the National Alpine Ski Center and will have its own Olympic Village and Media Centre.

According to Liu Lifeng, an official from the Beijing Major Projects Office, construction of the four new venues located in Yanqing has started, with more than half the required work already complete on the National Sliding Center and National Alpine Ski Center.