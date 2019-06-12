United States skier Eileen Gu has decided to compete for China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 15-year-old changed her affiliation this month, according to the International Ski Federation.

Gu began competing internationally during the 2017-18 season and has represented the US in the three World Cup stops, winning one gold and one silver medal.

She announced her decision on her Instagram page and said: “I feel that I am competing in skiing to unite two nations, both of which are my home.

“I hope to break the divide between nations through passion and love.”

She said she would continue to live, train and go to school in the US, while visiting China during holidays and for competitions.

While the Olympics allow athletes with dual citizenship to choose which country to represent, Gu is required by Chinese law not to keep her American nationality because the country does not recognise dual citizenship.

Gu, who was born and raised in San Francisco to an American father and a mother from Beijing, did not comment on her US citizenship in her social media post.

China is hoping to boost participation in winter sports ahead of hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics and is investing heavily in order to climb the medal table.

China won nine medals in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, compared with 23 by the US.