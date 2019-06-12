The draw for the football competition at the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games has been made, with a minor error swiftly rectified.

Conducted by Football Federation Samoa, the draw used seedings based on FIFA rankings.

In the men's event, six teams had been set to be placed in Group A and five in Group B but due to an mistake on the day, five teams were drawn for Group A and six for Group B.

To rectify this, a straight swap was carried out in the match schedules between the groups.

Group A features hosts Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand under-23s, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

Eleven teams are set to compete in the men's competition with 10 involved in the women's tournament ©Samoa 2019

New Caledonia are the top seeds in Group B, alongside American Samoa, Tuvalu, Tahiti, Fiji and Solomon Islands.

In the women's competition, the 10 countries were drawn in two groups.

Samoa are joined in Group A by Fiji, the second highest-ranked team in the competition, alongside Tonga, New Caledonia and American Samoa.

Papua New Guinea are the highest-ranked side in the women’s event and are part of Group B which also includes Tahiti, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands and Vanuatu.

The top-placed team in each group advances to the gold medal match, while the runners-up in each group will contest the bronze medal match.