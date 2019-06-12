Triple world champion and Olympic silver medal-winning judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou has been named French flag bearer for the 2019 European Games.
Agbegnenou will lead the team into Dinamo Stadium at the beginning of the Games in Minsk, which run between June 21 and 30.
The French Judo Federation (FF Judo) confirmed the news on Twitter and said: "So proud of our triple world and European champion who has been designated as the standard bearer of the teams of France for the 2019 European Games!
"Congratulations to you Clarisse!"
Agbegnenou tweeted: "Very proud and moved to have been designated the flag bearer.
"I hope to live up to this honor of leader!"
The 26-year-old from Rennes, who fights at -63kg, won individual gold at the 2014, 2017 and 2018 World Championships, as well as the European Championships in 2018.
She is also a three-times French champion – in 2019, 2010 and 2012 – and won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. losing to Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak in the final.