Trinidad and Tobago want to host a World University Championship (WUC) event soon - and would be very keen to hold an inaugural cricket competition.

Ian Pritchard, President of the Trinidad and Tobago National University Sports Federation, announced the Caribbean island nation wants to take a more active role in worldwide university sport.

The Tertiary Sport Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TSATT) was formally established in July 2012, and became an International University Sports Federation (FISU) member one year later.

One of the youngest members of FISU, there are 11 tertiary institutions registered with TSATT, giving them access to approximately 30,000 students.

Pritchard wants to develop university sport further in the country, and feels holding a WUC would hugely boost its profile.

There is currently no World University Cricket Championship, but Pritchard feels they should be considered should the event be added to the calendar.

Pritchard says the Caribbean nation could host the first World University Cricket Championship ©FISU

"We hope FISU introduces a cricket competition in their WUC calendar in the near future, even perhaps, by the year 2024," he said.

"We would definitely bid to host the first competition.

"We just concluded a successful World Universities Cricket tournament in Trinidad which saw teams from as far as the United Kingdom and the United States participating.

"We are confident that we can host one that meets the highest standards.

"Of course, if cricket is not on the cards, we are capable of hosting WUCs in volleyball, futsal or netball also."

TSATT also plan to organise and host a Caribbean University Track and Field meet.

"This event promises to bring together student-athletes from across the Caribbean to compete against each other," Pritchard said.

"Over the years we have been blessed with tremendous talent here, in the Caribbean and we believe that such an event could help us to identify the next ‘Usain Bolt’ who can represent our region with distinction."