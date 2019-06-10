Britain's Gordon Reid has claimed he take the positives of reaching a first Grand Slam final since 2016 into the grass court tennis season as he prepares for a busy summer schedule.

The world number eight, an 11-times Grand Slam champion and Rio 2016 gold medallist, lost the French Open men's wheelchair final to Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez in straight sets and now turns his attention to the grass courts.

Reid had lost to Fernandez twice at Roland-Garros before and could do nothing to prevent defeat again on Saturday (June 8) as second seed Fernandez clinched a 6-1, 6-3 win.

In reaching the final, though, the 27-year-old Reid defeated world number one Shingo Kunieda of Japan and promised he will use that positive to drive his summer ambitions.

"There are a lot more positives to take away than negatives this week," the Scottish player said.

"Obviously you come into every tournament trying to win it and when you don't do that it's disappointing.

"Today I played some good tennis, I just didn't do it consistently enough to win the title."

Reid, also defeated in the men's doubles final in Paris, claimed his run to the final had given him a great motivation and inspiration for the rest of 2019.

British pair Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett lost the men's French Open wheelchair doubles final to Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and Japan's Shingo Kunieda ©Getty Images

"It's given me a lot of confidence this week and hopefully I can take that on to the grass now," said Reid.

The grass court season is due to begin for Reid at The Queens Club, London, for the fever-Tree Championships on June 21 to 23.

He will be joined by compatriot Alfie Hewett, who enjoyed a run to the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

"It's the first time we've had an official world ranking tournament at Queens this year and that's really exciting," said Reid.

"Of course, Wimbledon is the highlight of the year for us British players, so I can't wait to be back there, hopefully."

Reid will need a wildcard for Wimbledon before he can aim for more Grand Slam success, though, and he will hope to partner with Hewett in a bid for a fourth men’s doubles title.

Tomorrow Reid is due to compete in the BNP Paribas Open de France, the fourth wheelchair tennis Super Series event of the year.