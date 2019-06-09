World champion Ryo Kiyuna maintained his dominance of the men's kata division as he sealed a fourth consecutive gold medal this year at the Karate 1-Premier League in Shanghai.

The Japanese star overcame familiar foe Damian Quintero of Spain in a repeat of last year's World Championships final.

Kiyuna scored 28.26 to beat the European champion, whose performance was rewarded with 26.16.

In the women's kata final, Sandra Sanchez of Spain earned another victory over arch-rival Kiyou Shimizu to take gold.

Sanchez, who overcame Shimizu to clinch the world title on home soil in Madrid last November, recorded 26.74 to edge out the Japanese star by 0.20 points.

China's Xiaoyan Yin delighted a partisan crowd as she avenged the defeat she had suffered to Jovana Preković of Serbia in the women's under-61 kilograms kumite division at last year's World Championships.

Karate 1-Premier League grand winners were in superb form on finals day in Shanghai ©WKF

Yin ousted the Serbian 7-4 in a high-scoring final to secure the gold medal.

Karate 1-Premier League grand winner Uğur Aktaş of Turkey also defeated a world champion on his way to the top of the podium as he defeated Ivan Kvesic of Croatia 4-3 in the final of the men's under-84kg kumite event.

Aktaş' compatriot Serap Özçelik continued her superb run of form with victory in the women's under-50kg category.

Özçelik beat Alexandra Recchia of France 5-4 to claim her fifth title from seven events.

Recchia's team mate Alizee Agier fared better as she was among the other grand winners to triumph in the Chinese city.

The French karateka secured the under-68kg crown by despatching China's Li Gong in a one-sided final.