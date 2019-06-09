Five previous winners of the Women's Tour are returning to compete in the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women's World Tour event in England.

On the startlist is Coryn Rivera of the United States, who is attempting to retain the title she earned last year.

Women's cycling giant Marianne Vos of the Netherlands will challenge her, having won the first edition of the race in 2014.

Lisa Brennauer of Germany, home favourite Lizzie Deignan and Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland are also aiming to reclaim the trophy.

The race has expanded to six stages for the first time.

The route for this year's Women's Tour has been described as the most "brutal yet" by race organisers ©Women's Tour

Only one is contested in Suffolk, with cyclists then racing in Kent, Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and the Welsh counties of Powys and Carmarthenshire.

This year's edition has been described as the most "brutal yet" by organisers.

The first stage takes place tomorrow, consisting of a 157.6km race between Beccles and Stowmarket.

Ninety-six cyclists are set to compete.