The governing body for curling in Canada has signed a pledge to join the Responsible Coaching Movement (RCM).

Curling Canada has signed up to the RCM, a movement of sports governing bodies in the country to improve respect and ethics training in their organisations, as well as more thorough background screening of coaches to improve athlete safety.

Katherine Henderson, chief executive of Curling Canada, said: “This is a key element in our ambition to make sure athletes and coaches have protection and feel safe and secure, on and off the ice.

“The Coaching Association of Canada has done commendable work on behalf of athletes and coaches in this country, and we’re pleased to be a part of the Responsible Coaching Movement.”

Curling Canada has signed up to the RCM, which is a movement of sports governing bodies in the country to improve coaching standards ©Getty Images

Lorraine Lafrenière, chief executive of the Coaching Association of Canada (CAC) which started the RCM, said: “We commend Curling Canada for declaring its commitment to protect its athletes and coaches.

“We look forward to moving forward with them as one of the nearly 400 like-minded organisations that have signed the RCM.

"That the movement continues to gather momentum is further evidence of a systemic culture shift happening in the Canadian sport community.”