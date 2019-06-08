Ashleigh Barty sealed her first Grand Slam title with a commanding French Open final victory against teenager Markéta Vondroušová.

Eighth seed Barty has had a steady rise to the top of the women's rankings since returning to tennis in 2016 and she earned her place in history at Roland Garros.

In a crushing first set, the Australian made her intentions clear as she secured three break points from nine to take it 6-1.

The unseeded Vondroušová. from the Czech Republic, has had a fairytale tournament in reaching her first final, but she had no answer to Barty's power.

Barty took no prisoners when the second set started and another two breaks put her in the driving seat.

Hitting a staggering 27 winners to her 19-year-old rival's 10, she secured a 6-1, 6-3 win in just 70 minutes to become the first Australian Grand Slam winner since Sam Stosur won the US Open in 2011.

In clinching the crown, Barty ensured she would be propelled up the rankings to world number two on Monday.

Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem will face Rafael Nadal of Spain in a rematch of the 2018 French Open final ©Getty Images

Before the final could get under way, though, the women had to wait for the rain-affected men's semi-final between Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic to be completed.

In a move widely criticised, French organisers decided to suspend play yesterday at 5pm local time.

Forty minutes later and with three hours of daylight left, the rain had moved on and the clay courts were basking in sunshine.

At the time, Thiem led 6-2, 3-6, 3-1.

World number one Djokovic fought back when the match resumed this morning but the rains returned as the match moved into a fifth set.

Despite squandering a 4-1 lead, Thiem got the better of the Serbian after exchanging breaks to win 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

Austrian Thiem was the runner-up in Paris in 2018 and will have a rematch with Rafael Nadal tomorrow.







