Top seeds Chou Tien-chen and Nozomi Okuhara moved a step closer to winning the respective men’s and women’s singles titles at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Australian Open after coming through their quarter-final ties in Sydney today.

Chinese Taipei’s Chou reached the penultimate round with a 21-14, 21-8 win over Malaysia’s Soong Joo Ven at Quaycentre in this BWF Super 300 tournament.

Next up for him is set to be third seeded-Indonesian Jonatan Christie, who beat two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China 21-9, 24-22.

The other men’s singles semi-final is due to pit second seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia against unseeded Chinese Taipei player Wang Tzu-wei.

Ginting had taken the first game against compatriot Tommy Sugiarto, 21-6 before his opponent retired injured, while Wang defeated Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-18, 21-16.

Japan's Nozomi Okuhara has reached the semi-finals of the women's singles event ©Getty Images

In the women's singles event, Japan's Okuhara moved into the last four thanks to a 21-17, 21-13 victory over Singapore's Yeo Jia Min.

Standing between the 2017 world champion and a place in the final is fourth-seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon, who overcame South Korea's Sung Ji-hyun 21-18, 21-11.

Also through to the semi-final is second seed Chen Yufei following the Chinese player's 21-19, 21-11 triumph at the expense of Canada's Michelle Li.

Unseeded Thai Nitchaon Jindapol awaits her after she beat fellow countrywoman Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-18, 21-13.

The competition is due to continue tomorrow.