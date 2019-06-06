India’s Pusarla Venkata Sindhu suffered a surprise second-round loss to Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol as action continued today at the Badminton World Federation Australian Open in Sydney.

The Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist and two-times World Championship runner-up was beaten 21-19, 21-18 at Quaycentre.

Jindapol, who finished second to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi at the 2013 edition of the event, will now go on to face fellow Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals.

Ongbamrungphan herself caused an upset today, defeating seventh seed and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Li Xuerui of China 18-21, 22-20, 21-6.

The one other seeded player to crash out of the women’s singles draw today was sixth-ranked American Zhang Beiwen after she fell to a 15-21, 17-21 loss to Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min.

Next up for Yeo is top-seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, who overcame China’s Ji Shuting 21-13, 21-7 in round two.

Still on course to meet Okuhara in the final is second seed Chen Yufei of China following her 21-18, 21-7 win at the expense of compatriot Zhang Yiman.

Sixth seed Sameer Verma has been knocked out of the men's singles event ©Getty Images

The only seeded player to taste elimination from the men's singles event today was sixth-ranked Sameer Verma of India.

Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu-wei proved too strong for him, triumphing 21-16, 7-21, 21-13.

Top seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei and second seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia both came through their second-round matches.

Chou beat Malaysia's Liew Daren 21-17, 21-17, while Ginting defeated India's Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati 25-23, 21-9.

Another player through to the quarter-finals is third-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie, a 21-15, 21-15 victor at the expense of Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

Standing between him and a place in the last four is eighth-seeded Chinese Lin Dan, the two-time Olympic champion who overcame India's Parupalli Kashyap 21-17, 20-22, 21-14.

The competition continues tomorrow.