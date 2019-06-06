The third edition of the European Games look set to take place in Poland after the European Olympic Committees (EOC) today confirmed that a joint bid from the city of Kraków and the Małopolska region was the only application received by the deadline for the submission of the completed candidature documents.

The deadline passed on May 31.

The official election of the host is due to take place at an extraordinary EOC General Assembly in Minsk on June 22.

That will coincide with the second day of competition at this year's European Games in Belarus' capital.

Last month, EOC President Janez Kocijančič reiterated his confidence that the hosts for the 2023 European Games would be confirmed shortly before the Opening Ceremony of Minsk 2019 on June 21 - in good time for the traditional Closing Ceremony handover on June 30.

“Our intention is to make it possible that the flag will go from one hand to the other,” he told insidethegames shortly after emerging from a three-and-a-half hour meeting of the EOC Executive Committee in Vienna on May 17.

As reported by insidethegames, Kraków recently replaced Katowice as Poland's candidate to host the 2023 Games, with Kazan in Russia being the other named runner.

