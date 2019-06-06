Paul Bush was re-elected chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) at the organisation's Annual General Meeting.

A former Team Scotland Chef de Mission, Bush took on the role in 2015 and oversaw a successful cycle which saw Scotland claim its highest medal haul at an overseas Commonwealth Games as they won 44 medals at Gold Coast 2018.

“I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues and am excited to lead the new Board of Commonwealth Games Scotland into the next cycle where I’m sure Team Scotland will again deliver at what will be another great Games in Birmingham in 2022," said Bush.

“I look forward to ensuring that we maximise the opportunities for our athletes and sports and maintain the position of Team Scotland and the Commonwealth Games as being central to inspiring future generations of Scots, not only to be successful but to be physically active.”

Duncan Scott won 100m freestyle gold at Gold Coast 2018 as Team Scotland recorded their best medal haul at a Commonwealth Games held outside Scotland ©Getty Images

Vice-chairman Maureen Campbell, a former swimmer who represented Scotland at the 1978 Commonwealth Games, was re-elected alongside Bush for a second four-year term.

Campbell is chief executive of Falkirk Community Trust and was chair of Scottish Swimming and Board Director at British Swimming from 2006 to 2018.

The 2006 Commonwealth Games shooting gold medallist, Susan Jackson, returned as a director and will be joined by David Bond, who will take his first four-year term on the Board.

Jackson, a former CGS Board athletes' representative, has also served as finance director.

Bond will bring experience as head of performance sport at the University of Stirling and is a Winning Students Advisory Board member, Scottish Hockey Management Group member and a member of the Triathlon Scotland performance management group.