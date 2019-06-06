Swiss town Schaffhausen has been awarded hosting rights for the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship.

This event, due to take place in the ice arena at the KSS sports complex from March 20 to 28, will be the last edition before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Vital Olympic points will be on offer to the competing member associations.

This will be the first time a World Curling Championship has been held in Schaffhausen, which is situated in the north of Switzerland, near the German border.

It will also be the 10th time Switzerland has hosted a Curling World Championship – for men or women – with the last women’s event in the country being in 2001 in Lausanne.

In total, Switzerland has hosted 20 world curling events to date – across men’s, women's, mixed, wheelchair and junior disciplines – and a further 11 European Championships.

"Switzerland are the world women’s curling champions and with their extensive knowledge from hosting international curling events, I’m delighted to confirm Schaffhausen as the host of the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2021," World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness said.

"The last world event before the Olympic Winter Games always brings with it an added dynamic and extra excitement with every team contending to secure their places at curling’s pinnacle competition.

"I look forward to working with the Organising Committee in Schaffhausen in the coming years as they prepare to put on a first-class event for our athletes and supporters."

Switzerland are the reigning world champions in women's curling ©WCF

Reto Dubach, President of the Organising Committee, said: "We’re proud to host this World Championship and are keen to make it a memorable event for athletes, spectators and the Schaffhausen region.

"It is vital to us in organising this boutique event that those that travel to Schaffhausen feel integrated with the locals and culture."

The ice arena where the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship will be held was built in 2010.

It is primarily used for ice hockey and figure skating and offers space for up to 1,200 spectators.

Switzerland has hosted the World Women’s Curling Championship four times previously.

Only once before has it been held as a standalone event, in Geneva in 1982.

It was held together with the World Men’s Curling Championship in Geneva in 1993, in Berne in 1997 and Lausanne in 2001.

Switzerland beat Olympic champions Sweden in the final of this year's World Women's Curling Championship, held in Silkeborg in Denmark in March.

The 2020 edition is scheduled to take place in Prince George in Canada.