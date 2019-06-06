Sambo's growing popularity has seen all tickets for the preliminary round of its programme at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus, sell out.

The sport will be contested at the Games for the first time and all 3,311 seats at Minsk Sports Palace will be taken when the qualifying rounds begin on June 22.

Tickets are still available for the finals on both June 22 and June 23, but with spectators seemingly having a significant appetite to witness the competition, anyone hoping to attend will need to snap up the remaining tickets quickly.

The 144 strongest sambists in Europe will take part in the tournament, which will see 18 different categories – nine for men and nine for women – contested.

Sambo history was made in Hungary this week with the staging of the first Budapest International Grand Prix.

Sambo made history in Budapest, Hungary, with the inaugural Budapest International Grand Prix ©International Sambo Federation

The tournament took place at MOM Sports Complex as part of a multi-sport event alongside the European Bodybuilding Championships.

Hungarian sambo clubs competed against two invited groups, Kuzury gym-Nitra from Slovakia and Moscow State University Club from Russia.

Minsk 2019 will host the second European Games, following the inaugural event in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015.

The European Games run from June 21 to 30 with 199 medal events across 15 sports and 21 disciplines.

To buy tickets for the sambo finals, click here



