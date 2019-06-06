Former cross-country skier Jeff Ellis is set to join Para Nordic governing body Nordiq Canada as its new events coordinator.

Ellis, currently in a marketing and communications role with the International Ski Federation (FIS), will oversee the organisation's annual events calendar, which includes the Canadian Championships and the NorAm Race Series.

The role, which Ellis will start in September, will include the coordination and calendaring of cross-country ski racing events at all levels in accordance to the long-term athlete development model, 'A Sport for Life'.

"Having recently moved back to Canada, I've been wanting to find my place within the sky community," Ontario native Ellis said.

"During my six years at FIS, I gained a lot of valuable experience regarding event organisation, promotion, snow preparation and course layout.

"Perhaps most importantly, it's given me the connections within the international ski community, making sure Canada is providing affordable, sustainable, elite events for our athletes and fans."

Jeff Ellis will oversee Nordiq Canada's annual events calendar, which will include International Ski Federation Cross Country Ski World Cup ©Getty Images

The 'A Sport for Life' model is aimed at ensuring the optimal development of Canadian skiers and director of events Dave Dyer is delighted to have Ellis in his ranks.

"He's had the opportunity to work with many Canadian and FIS officials over the years and brings with him a wealth of technical and social media skills to our programme,” said Dyer.

“Jeff is well-respected on the international circuit and will be an asset to our North American event initiatives in the years to come.”

Nordiq Canada’s events team is also responsible for liaising with Canadian race Organising Committees, for both Olympic and Paralympic streams, to ensure they are implementing the latest in FIS and International Paralympic Committee competition standards and rules, as well as helping to develop technical delegates – among other administrative duties.

In the 2019-2020 season, Canada will host a World Cup event in Quebec City and the World Cup Finals at Canmore Nordic Centre.

The Canadian Ski Championships will be held at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club near Vernon, British Columbia, between March 26 to April 2.



