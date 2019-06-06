Mahdi Choudhury has been appointed chief executive of the British Athletes Commission (BAC).

Starting at the end of this month, Choudhury will be tasked with ensuring the BAC represents the interests of high-performance athletes, while taking responsibility for the leadership of the organisation.

He makes the move to BAC from the British Olympic Associatiom (BOA), where he spent 13 years.

During his time with the BOA, Choudhury was Team GB's Chef de Mission at the 2018 Youth Games and Deputy Chef de Mission at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

Choudhury is excited to get started in his new role.

"I am looking forward to joining the BAC in what is a pivotal time in its history," he said.

Bit of personal news if you will forgive me the indulgence. Tomorrow, I will be leaving @TeamGB after 13 years of amazing memories. Very sad to leave but excited to be joining @TheBAC as CEO. Looking forward to the challenge ahead and supporting all those athletes out there! — Mahdi Choudhury (@mahdi_manc) June 5, 2019

"Athletes are at the centre of everything we do in elite sport and as the organisation that represents them, the BAC has a vital role to play.

"With the support of our excellent staff and board, I am determined to help develop the organisation and ensure it represents and delivers benefits to all athletes across high-performance sport.”

A trained solicitor, Choudhury joined the BAC in 2006 and spent six years as its in-house lawyer responsible for day-to day legal issues.

He has specific experience working in sports regulatory matters, working with a host of national governing bodies to draft selection policies and taking part in numerous selection panel hearings and appeals, as well as on anti-doping matters.

Choudhury's appointment strengthens the leadership of the BAC and follows the recent addition of three non-executive directors – including athletes Lizzie Simmonds and Donna Fraser – to its board.

Current BAC chief executive Victoria Aggar will revert to her role as chair of the commission.