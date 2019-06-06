Triple Olympic gold medalllist Gail Devers was one of eight Olympic champions to take part in the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) Run 24-1 as part of Global Running Day.

American Devers led the final run in Atlanta, where she retained her 100 metres Olympic title in 1996, as six continents and 15 time zones were involved in the race.

Devers, who also won the 4x100m relay at Atlanta 1996, said: "We had participants of all ages learn the importance and joy of running.

"Everyone did not come across the finish line first but we are all winners by our efforts."

One-mile runs were held across 24 cities in 24 hours and there was a staggering response in India, where 3,000 runners took to the streets of New Delhi.

The Territorial Army, used the New Delhi leg as a curtain raiser for the Territorial Army and Athletics Federation of India Run as Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat joined IAAF Council member and former Olympic sprinter Adille Sumariwalla to complete the run.

Debutants Mauritius, one of 17 new cities on the Run 24-1 map, welcomed 2,800 participants.

Lanzhou, China, host of last weekend’s IAAF Global Running Conference, provided the prelude to the 24-hour relay before the Sunday mile runs kicked off in Fiji.

From there the baton was handed over to Melbourne before the relay continued through Asia, Europe, Africa and South America.

Run 24-1 was the first international sporting event to be held in Gaza ©IAAF

The troubled city of Gaza hosted an international sporting event for the first time as Palestinians ran along the edge of the port.

“No words can describe our feelings,’’ city captain and leading middle-distance runner Mahmood Spitan said afterwards.

“We are one of the 24 countries participating in this international event, that makes us very happy and proud.

"It really gave us a motivation to move forward and do more.”

Havana enjoyed a star-studded event with Olympic gold medallists and world record holders – IAAF vice-president Alberto Juantorena, world high jump record-holder Javier Sotomayor, 1980 javelin Olympic champion Maria Caridad Colon, 1995 and 1997 800m world champion Ana Fidelia Quirot, 2008 Olympic champion hurdler Dayron Robles and volleyball player Yumilka Ruiz, who has two Olympic titles – taking part.

The event concluded at Atlanta's Phoenix Park with finishers including children to octogenerians, novices running their first mile to Olympic champions.

The second year of the Global Running Day campaign, which aims to inspire and motivate individuals and communities to take up running, was expanded from a single day to a week.

The week included a Kids' Mile Run in schools across 45 countries.

Tomorrow former F1 drivers Mika Hakkinen and Felipe Massa and marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe will join Coe for an Athletics Family Run in Monaco.