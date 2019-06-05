A brilliant hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo fired hosts Portugal into the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League as they beat Switzerland 3-1 in Porto.

Ronaldo put his side ahead 25 minutes into the first semi-final with a superb free-kick from distance at Estádio do Dragão.

Ricardo Rodriguez equalised from the spot in the second half after the referee had awarded a penalty via the video assistant referee (VAR).

But Ronaldo stole the show with two goals in the final two minutes to send his team through to Sunday's final, where they will face either the Netherlands or England.

The Dutch and England will meet in the second semi-final at Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães tomorrow.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb hat-trick to send Portugal through to the final ©Getty Images

Up for grabs in the final is the right to be crowned the first winners of the UEFA Nations League, a tournament viewed sceptically at first but which seems to have won over the majority of its critics since its inception last year.

Portugal were hoping to avoid a repeat of their last outing at a major competition on home soil – they were beaten in the final of the 2004 European Championship by Greece – and made a promising start when Ronaldo's free-kick sailed into the bottom corner.

The home side were unable to build on the opening goal, however, and Switzerland were level three minutes before the hour mark.

Referee Felix Brych had initially signalled for a penalty to Portugal but the VAR alerted him to an incident seconds before in the Portuguese box.

He duly pointed to the spot and Rodriguez made no mistake from 12 yards.

Portugal regained control when Ronaldo edged them ahead, sweeping home Bernardo Silva's cross two minutes from time.

A similar goal followed seconds later as Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick and his team's place in the final.