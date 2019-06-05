The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ordered the second leg of its Champions League final be replayed at a neutral venue after Wydad Casablanca walked off in protest at an issue with the video assistant referees (VAR) system.

The Moroccan side refused to continue their match with Esperance in the Tunisian capital last Friday (May 31) as the VAR was unavailable to rule on their disallowed goal.

Esperance were awarded the victory but have been told by the CAF that they must return their trophy and medals after its Executive Committee decided to overturn that outcome at an extraordinary meeting in Paris today.

Wydad Casablanca were trailing 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate when the incident occurred.

Walid El Karti's header appeared to have brought the Moroccan team level before it was ruled out, prompting furious protests from the Wydad Casablanca players, who demanded the referee use VAR.

But the system was unavailable, although the players had not been informed.

The decision taken by the CAF Executive Committee at its meeting, which overran yesterday and had to be finished today, is set to cause widespread outrage in Tunisia.

Wydad Casablanca's players refused to continue the match and Esperance were awarded the victory ©Getty Images

Pictures and videos published on social media when the meeting began yesterday showed both fans of both clubs chanting and protesting outside the hotel in the French capital where the CAF members were staying for the FIFA Congress.

Many were still there today and police were called to prevent any possible clashes between the two sets of supporters, who had travelled to Paris to voice their opposition.

CAF said the match would not take place until after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations on July 19 and the 1-1 draw from the first leg stands.

It will reportedly be staged behind closed doors as the CAF seeks to remove any possibility of fan violence or riots inside the stadium.

Fans of the Tunisian hosts were seen throwing objects towards the Wydad Casablanca bench amid the chaos of the second leg, which was abandoned by Gambian referee Bakary Gassama.

CAF President Ahmad, reportedly subject to FIFA ethics proceedings, was in attendance and tried to reach a solution with the match officials before the game was abandoned and Esperance were declared the winners.