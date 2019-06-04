Malaysia’s men had a productive day as the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) Australian Open got underway in Sydney, claiming two of the four qualifying places for tomorrow’s main draw.

June Wei Cheam beat two Chinese players – Ren Pengbo by 21-13, 21-12 and Sun Feixiang by 21-14, 20-22, 21-16 – to earn a first round meeting with Chinese Taipei’s Tsu Wei Wang at this BWF Super 300 tournament in Sydney’s Quaycentre.

Cheam’s compatriot Joo Ven Sung won both his opening matches - 21-14, 22-20 against Chinese Taipei’s Yu Hsien Lin and 21-9, 12-21, 21-17 against Yu’s compatriot Chia Hung Lu.

Joo is now scheduled to meet Hong Kong’s Wing Ki Vincent Wong.

The other two qualifying spots in the men’s first round went to Indonesia’s Chico Dwi Wardayo and Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, who will now meet each other.

India's world and Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu awaits Indonesia's qualifier Choirunissa Choirunissa in tomorrow's first round of the BWF Australian Open ©Getty Images

Indonesia was the dominant nation in the women’s qualifying, claiming half the places.

Choirunissa Choirunissa booked her spot in the main draw with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Chinese Taipei’s Shuo Yun Sung, while Yuliya Susanto beat Chinese Taipei’s Ying Li Chiang 21-17, 21-19.

Choirunissa is now set to face India’s third-seeded P V Sindhu, the world, Olympic, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games silver medallist,, while Susanto meets Ngan Ye Cheung of Hong Kong.

The two other women’s qualifiers were Hyo Min Kim of South Korea and China’s Ji Shuting, who will now face each other for a place in the second round.

All the main rank of players will be in action tomorrow, including Chinese Taipei’s world-ranked number three Chou Tien Chen, the men’s singles top seed, and Japan’s top-seeded women’s player Nozomi Okuhara.