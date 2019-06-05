More than 50,000 tickets for this year’s Pan American and Parapan American Games in Lima have been sold in the space of two days – encouraging news for the Lima 2019 Organising Committee to deliver as it presented its progress report to the Peruvian Congress.

The high interest of the public in attending the largest multi-sport event to be held in the Americas has been facilitated by the opportunity to buy tickets at different points of sale.

According to a report from Ticketmaster-Teleticket, around 35,000 tickets were sold through the Lima 2019 website, while 15,000 were sold at different venues around the Peruvian capital.

Tickets for each ceremony and preliminary event of the Pan American Games start at PEN 20.00 (£4.70/$6/€5.30) and for final competitions, at PEN 30.00 (£7/$9/€8).

There will be a 50 per cent discount for under-18s, senior citizens and people with an impairment.

Tickets can be bought in 10 Lima 2019-authorised points of sale around the city and also online through the official website.

Printing of e-tickets will no longer be necessary since spectators can show their e-tickets on their mobile phones at the entrance to venues.

Meanwhile, the Lima 2019 Organising Committee has updated Congress representatives on progress in a meeting led by Carlos Neuhaus, Lima 2019's executive director.

Those in attendance included Congress representative Milagros Salazar, President of the Youth, Education and Sports Committee, and representatives Luciana León, Gladys Andrade, Guido Lombardi and Marco Miyashiro, who received progress reports.

Lima 2019 executive director Carlos Neuhaus took Peruvian Congress members on a tour of venues after delivering a progress report on the Games that will start on July 26 ©Lima 2019

Neuhaus was accompanied by Alberto Valenzuela, operations manager, and Juan Antonio Silva, communications, commercial and marketing manager, and highlighted the record initial ticket sales.

He also made a presentation about the Torch Relay, which begins on July 2 in Mexico and will travel across Peru from July 4.

Other topics of discussion involved the transportation of around 10,000 athletes and technical officials between the Pan American and Parapan American Village and the competition venues, as well as the security to be implemented in the Games, including 20,000 agents of the National Police of Peru, the armed forces and private security.

After the meeting, Congress members toured the Lima 2019 main venues, starting with VIDENA complex, including the modernised athletics stadium that recently hosted the South American Athletics Championships.

The delegation also visited the Aquatic Centre, the Velodrome and the Sports Center 3.

Congress representatives praised the efforts of the Lima 2019 organisation and the status of the new venues that were built for the Lima 2019 Games.