A unified South and North Korean team will not compete at next week's women's International Hockey Federation (FIH) Series Finals – a qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – after talks between the two countries faltered.

It had been decided in February that South and North Korea would send a joint team to Tokyo 2020 in basketball, judo, field hockey and rowing.

This will no longer be the case in the women's hockey competition, however, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

According to the report, South Korea have registered for the Series Finals as a separate team after North Korea failed to respond to requests for joint training sessions.

It is suggested that talks stopped due to rising tensions on the peninsula after North Korea tested at least one short-range missile last month.

The deadline for submitting squads has now passed, with the tournament scheduled to take place in Ireland from June 8 to 16.

North and South Korea fielded a unified ice hockey team at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The event in Ireland is one of three from which six teams, two from each tournament, will go through to the FIH Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

In recent times, South and North Korea have displayed sporting unity at a series of events.

North and South Korean athletes took part in a joint march at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, also fielding a combined women's ice hockey team.

The two countries are interested in jointly holding the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup and 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A souring of relations has been reflected in the sporting world, however, with the International Swimming Federation calling a press conference to ask North Korea to reconsider its position on competing in July's World Championships.

Athletes from the country are yet to register for the event in the South Korean city of Gwangju.