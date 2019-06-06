Samoa 2019 have announced their latest sizeable sponsorship deal ahead of the Pacific Games.

Salafai Metal Industries (SMI), which provides building and roofing materials, has come on board.

The agreement means SMI will provide WST$100,000 (£29,956/$38,100/€33,765) to help with the running of the Games next month.

Director of sponsorship for the Games, Tagaloa Su’a Faafouina Su’a, said: “We have once again been blessed with the support of our people through this generous donation from SMI.

"I would like to take this golden opportunity to thank SMI for their kind support."

Samoa will host the Pacific Games for the third time this summer, having previously held the Games in 1983 and 2007.