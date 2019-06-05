Eight-times world champion Nicol David is fronting a new Professional Squash Association (PSA) campaign to raise awareness and engagement with the women's tour.

The 'It's Mine' initiative is designed to increase the number of players engaged with promoting positive aspects of the game around the world.

Former world number one David said she wanted to get involved to leave behind a legacy following her retirement at the Allam British Open last month.

The Malaysian star said: “Since accepting that I was going to retire, I didn’t want to leave without giving something back to the sport that has given me so much.

“I know that our players have the power to inspire people with the experiences they have to share.

"I believe we are defined by titles but we are remembered by our values and the example we set out to be.

"This campaign is built to elevate the values that our players have and I hope to encourage them to be an example to others.

“Our sport has so much to offer and these seven diverse and empowered women will showcase the values that embodies our campaign.

"I hope this inspires every one of you in the upcoming months and that you share with us this journey.”

The 'It's Mine' campaign is designed to increase the number of players engaged with promoting positive aspects of the game around the world ©PSA

The campaign will also feature seven ambassadors who are active in the game, including Egyptian trio of world number one Raneem El Welily, three-times world champion Nour El Sherbini and world number three Nour El Tayeb.

Also involved are France's world number four Camille Serme, England's world number six Sarah-Jane Perry, United States' world number eight Amanda Sobhy and Welsh world number nine Tesni Evans.

According to PSA, the campaign will see ambassadors select a different value which they feel belongs to them and epitomises the qualities found among their peers on the PSA World Tour which will be shown in videos, graphics and interviews.

The ambassadors will also travel to tournaments on the World Tour and Challenger Tour to meet up-and-coming players.

The campaign will run throughout the year leading up to the PSA Women’s World Championships, which will be held in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt in October.