Men's top seed Novak Djokovic has reached a record 10th consecutive French Open quarter-final after a routine win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff at Roland-Garros in Paris.

The Serbian, who will hold all four Grand Slams should he triumph in Paris, came through 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in 93 minutes.

Djokovic has not yet dropped a set at the tournament this year, but faces his toughest game so far next up against Alexander Zverev.

The German number five seed came from behind to beat ninth-ranked Italian Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in their fourth round match.

French interest at their home tournament, meanwhile, ended in the singles competitions as both Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire suffered defeats.

Monfils, seeded 14, was easily beaten by last year's runner-up, Dominic Thiem, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 48 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Austrian Thiem, 25, produced arguably the shot pf the tournament with a stunning between-the-legs winner in the final set that brought applause from Monfils.

Paire, meanwhile, served for the match against Japanese opponent Kei Nishikori before being beaten in a five-set epic.

After the game was paused last night, the number seven seed maintained his focus to triumph 6-2, 6-7, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5, and set up a last eight meeting with Spain's 11-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal.

Romania's reigning champion Simona Halep comfortably defeated Polish youngster Iga Swiatek ©Getty Images

Russia's Karen Khachanov and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina meet on Monday evening for the final men's quarter final spot, with the winner playing Thiem.

In the women's singles, reigning champion Simona Halep crushed youngster Iga Swiatek with minimal fuss.

Romanian number three seed Halep beat Polish teenager Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 in just 44 minutes.

She is scheduled to play another teenager in the quarter finals - unseeded 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who continued her brilliant run by beating Spain's Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0.

Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty are set tomeet in the last eight after they both won today.

United States star Keys beat 23-year-old Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in 76 minutes.

Barty's passage was less straightforward, as she needed three sets to vanquish Sofia Kenin, the 20-year-old American who had beaten Serena Williams in round three.

The eighth seed from Australia eventually won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 on Philippe Chatrier.

