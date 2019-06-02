Nyjah Huston demonstrated once again today why he is the prime exponent of men’s skateboard street as he produced a score of 94.00 points on his third and final run to move from fourth to first in the final at the X Games in Shanghai – thus claiming his 10th X Games title.

Until his inspired final run, the 24-year-old world champion – and highest paid skateboarder in the world – was not even on the podium after runs scoring 79.00 and 84.33.

It looked as if a first X Games title was looming for Huston’s 22-year-old fellow American Dashawn Jordan, who had taken the lead with his third and last score of 91.66.

But the man from Davis, California – who a week ago claimed gold at the World Skate SLS Tour event in London – did it again when he most needed to.

Meanwhile Japan’s 20-year-old Yuto Horigome is looking ever more likely to become one of the centres of home interest when skateboarding makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

He took bronze here with a best of 90.00.

In the skateboard big air final, Trey Wood needed just one run to post the score that won him the title – 90.33.

The 18-year-old American, who won bronze at last year’s X Games, was never headed.

Brazil’s Rony Gomes came closest, eventually claiming silver with a fifth-run effort of 89.00, which lifted him ahead of the 85.66 Clay Kreiner of the United States had registered with his opening effort.

The BMX street title went to the groundbreaking US exponent Garrett Reynolds, who scored a best of 88.33 on his second run.

Germany’s Felix Prangenberg claimed silver with a first-run score of 85.00, finishing one point ahead of Chad Kerley of the United States.

Tom Pages won the Moto X best whip ahead of Jarryd McNeil and Josh Sheehan.