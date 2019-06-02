Four of the six individual Rio 2016 Paralympic champions will be in the field as the Hyundai World Archery Para Championships get underway tomorrow in the Dutch city of ‘s- Hertogenbosch.

The athletes will be in action until next Sunday (June 90, after which the World Archery Championships will start in the same venues, concluding on June 16.

Among the archers likely to make their mark will be the Briton who won the Paralympic gold medal at 16 and World Championship gold the following year in the women’s W1 wheelchair class in Beijing, Jessica Stretton.

She is expected to make a strong defence of her world title a year ahead of attempting to do the same thing with her Paralympic version in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in the women’s recurve open, one of Para archery’s best known figures, world and Paralympic champion Zahra Nemati, will be attempting the same process.

But the 34-year-old Iranian archer, who competed in taekwondo before being injured in a road accident, will need to be on top form to withstand the challenge of China’s Wu Chunyan, who caused a major upset by beating her to gold at the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Iran's Paralympic champion Zahra Nemati is set to face a strong challenge from China's Wu Chunyan as she seeks to defend her women's recurve open title at the World Archery Para Championships in The Netherlands ©Getty Images

A mighty struggle is in prospect too in the men’s compound open, where the Rio 2016 champion Andre Shelby of the United States will be seeking his first individual world title.

Among his opponents will be Italy’s hugely experienced Alberto Simonelli, twice a Paralympic silver medallist, who broke his own world record this year.

Also in contention will be Slovakia’s Marcel Pavlik, the current world number one, who like Shelby is also seeking a first individual World Championship gold.

Despite not earning a medal at the last World Championships in 2017, the 2015 men's W1 champion, David Drahonínský of the Czech Republic, looks a strong contender to be on the podium once more.

The dominant figure in the women's individual compound open looks like being China's Rio 2016 champion Zhou Jiamin.

The finals, on Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9), are due to be held in the Parade, a historic square surrounded by high trees, situated at the foot of the nearly seven hundred-year-old Saint John’s Cathedral in the city centre.

The qualifications, which start tomorrow and run to Friday (June 7), are taking place at the fields of rugby club The Dukes, a 10-minute walk from the venue The Parade.