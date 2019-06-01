Fiji and the United States, separated by just two points at the top of the World Rugby Sevens Series leaderboard, both reached tomorrow’s quarter-finals of the final event of the season in Paris with perfect records.

Rio 2016 champions Fiji, top on 164 points after winning the penultimate event in London last week – where the United States finished third – registered a 52-17 win over England as they opened their account in Stade Jean Bouin.

They followed up with victories over Argentina, 40-26, and Ireland, whom they beat 40-5 to finish top of Pool A.

Their next opponents will be France, who finished second in Pool D after losing their final game 10-17 to New Zealand.

The US maintained their own momentum by beating Spain 31-7, Samoa 33-14 and Canada 26-12 to top Pool C.

They will now face Kenya.

The two other quarter-finals will feature Argentina against Pool D winners New Zealand, and South Africa against Samoa.

The four spots up for grabs at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are now decided, with Fiji, the United States and New Zealand joined by South Africa, who needed only to take to the field in Paris to secure qualification.