Olympic champions Brazil beat Australia in a high-scoring five-set thriller to clinch their second consecutive victory in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's Nations League.

Brazil recovered from dropping the opening set to earn a battling 32-34, 25-16, 25-19, 27-29, 15-13 triumph in the Pool Three contest at Spodek in Katowice.

The 235 points scored surpassed the record for the Nations League.

A total of 234 points were scored in the Australia versus China match in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Defending champions Russia bounced back from their opening defeat to France as they overcame Japan in four sets in Pool Four at SPC Vojvodina in Novi Sad.

Russia earned a 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 win to get their Nations League campaign up and running.

In Pool One at Jiangmen Sports Hall in China, Iran maintained their 100 per cent start to the event with victory over China.

Iran did not drop a set as they claimed a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 win.

Italy recovered from their loss at the hands of Iran yesterday by defeating Germany 25-21, 30-28, 25-23.