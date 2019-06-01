Hannah Roberts held off fellow American Perris Benegas to claim victory at the International Cycling Union BMX Freestyle World Cup in Montpellier.

Roberts and Benegas had been in the top two throughout qualification and semi-final stages and were the final two riders on the park in France on Saturday.

The 17-year-old came out on top with a score of 93.00 from her two runs, beating Benegas, 23, into second after she scored 90.60.

German rider Lara Lessman, 19, claimed third place after a pair of impressive performances in the final, edging Switzerland's Nikita Ducarroz into fourth.

When you win the trophy but the trophy not having it 👋 pic.twitter.com/zfXg7Rvalo — FISE (@fiseworld) 1 June 2019

Japan's Oike Minato, who won in Montpellier last year, was sixth, while Britain's Charlotte Worthington – having qualified in third – came seventh.

It also puts Roberts firmly in control of the World Series rankings, after she claimed titles in 2017 and 2018.

Her victories in Hiroshima on stop one as well as in France mean she has a perfect overall score of 10 points heading into the final stop of the tour in Chengdu.

Lessman and Benegas are the only riders in with a chance of overhauling Roberts, tied on 17.2.

