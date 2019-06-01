The United States Olympic Committee's Athlete Career and Education Programme (ACE) has given more than $240,000 (£190,056/€215,06) of higher education tuition grants to athletes.

The grants are awarded biannually, with this term's figure a 75 per cent increase from the previous distribution period.

Ninety-five athletes have received tuition assistance in total, with $81,315 (£64,390/€72,858) earmarked for active US Olympians and Paralympians, $63,530 (£50,314/€56,929) for other Team USA athletes and $96,050 (£76,069/€86,070) to retired Olympians and Paralympians.

Twenty Olympic and 13 Paralympic sports were represented in this term’s grant recipient pool.

Athlete Career and Education Programme director Leslie Klein said she was "proud and honoured" to support Team USA athletes ©ACE

“We are proud and honored to support the higher education aspirations of our Olympians, Paralympians and hopefuls,” said Leslie Klein, director of ACE.

“The tuition grants programme is one of the many important ways we aim to support Team USA athletes in their pursuit of excellence on and off the field of play."

Since ACE began administration of the USOC’s tuition grants in 2017, the programme has distributed tuition grants to 242 athletes.

In addition to the tuition grants programme, ACE serves athletes in their career, education and life skills development, such as providing mentoring programmes with Team USA athletes who have transitioned into careers after sport.

In 2018, nearly 600 athletes received direct support through the USOC’s ACE Program.