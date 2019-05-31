West Indies signalled their intentions for the Cricket World Cup after demolishing Pakistan with a superb display of quick bowling at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan had no answer to the West Indian attack, who peppered the batsmen with a series of short balls, causing them to collapse to 105 all out at the venue in Nottingham, England.

In response, West Indian captain Chris Gayle hit a fine 50 to lead his side to the target for the loss of just three wickets.

Oshane Thomas was the star West Indies bowler with figures of 4-27, while captain Jason Holder took 3-42.

All-rounder Andre Russell, from just three overs, claimed the top-order scalps of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail to end with figures of 2-4.

Pakistan were skittled out in just 21.4 overs, Fakhar and Babar Azam the joint top scorers with 22.

After Imam-ul-Haq gave away his wicket by chasing a ball down the leg side and feathering through to wicket keeper Shai Hope, the bounce assault started, the West Indian bowlers pitching short and firing at the heads and bodies of the Pakistan players.

Oshane Thomas was the star West Indian bowler with figures of four for 27 ©Getty Images

Fakhar was dismissed when he edged an 86mph bouncer on to his helmet grill, before it ricocheted down into the stumps.

Sohail then went to a 90mph bouncer which he tried to cut, but could only edge through for Hope to pouch at chin height.

When Hope caught out another batsman – superbly snaring Babar with a springboard dive – Pakistan were in a delicate position at 75-4.

West Indies then ripped the heart out of the Pakistani middle order with five wickets in 20 balls.

Teetering on 83 for nine, only some late hitting from No 10 Wahab Riaz – who made the third-best Pakistan score with 18 – pushed them to the relative respectability of triple figures.

In response, West Indies had only a couple of minor wobbles, Mohammed Amir taking the wickets of opener Hope and then Darren Bravo for a duck, leaving the Caribbean side slightly precarious at 46-2.

However Gayle – despite being struck on the toe and suffering problems with his back – produced some trademark huge hits, reaching his half century off 33 balls featuring three sixes before being caught in the deep off the bowling of Amir, leaving it to Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer to see the Windies home.