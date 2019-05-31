Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas look set to go head to head for victory in the BMX Freestyle World Cup in Montpellier after dominating the semi-final.

Roberts posted a score of 90.6 while Benegas hit 88.0 – well ahead of Britain's Charlotte Worthington in third place with 81.4.

The American duo were also in the top two for the opening round of qualification on Wednesday and tomorrow's final is set to be a fascinating showdown.

Roberts, 2017 and 2018 World Tour champion, will enter as the favourite as she continues her build-up to BMX freestyle's debut in Tokyo next year.

However the 17-year-old faces tough competition from comeback kid Benegas, 23, who missed last year's competition in Montpellier due to injury.

Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas (pictured) look set to go head to head for victory ©Getty Images

Of the 24 semi-finalists, 12 made it through to Saturday's final, with plenty of competition should either Roberts or Benegas slip up.

Chelsea Wolfe, third in the first round of qualifiers, posted the fifth-best score, just behind Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland.

Germany's teenage hopeful Lara Lessmann posted the sixth-best total with 78.2.

American Angie Marino, Macarena Perez Gasset of Chile, Natalya Diehm of Australia, Minato Oike of Japan, Jennifer Wohlrab of Germany and Analia Zacarias of Argentina round off the finalists.

Perhaps most disappointed to miss out on the final was Russia's Elizaveta Posadskikh, who finished seventh in qualifying with big air tricks that caught attention on social media, but could only manage 15th on Friday.