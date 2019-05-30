India won today’s two mixed team events to finish on a tally of five gold medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup in Munich.

The country’s first triumph on the last day of competition came in the mixed team 10 metres air rifle event at the Olympic Shooting Centre.

Anjum Moudgil, the 2018 world silver medallist, and Divyansh Singh Panwar, the silver medallist at last month’s ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup in Beijing, beat their compatriots Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar 16-2 in the gold medal match.

In the bronze medal match, Belarus' second team, consisting of Maria Martynova and Illia Charheika, defeated Austria’s second team, represented by Olivia Hofmann and Alexander Schmirl, 16-14.

It secured a first and only medal for Belarus at the event.

Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar won an all-Indian gold medal match in the mixed team 10m air rifle ©ISSF

There was also success for India in the mixed team 10m air pistol final after Manu Bhaker and Chaudhary Saurabh overcame the more experienced Ukrainian duo of Olena Kostevych, the former Olympic champion, and Oleh Omelchuk 17-9.

It ensured Saurabh his second gold medal of the week having already won the individual men's final, breaking his own world record.

The bronze medals went to China’s Qian Wang and Meng Yi Wang after a tense match against Poland’s Natalia Krol and Szymon Wojtyna.

The scores were tied at 14-14 before the last series went the Chinese team’s way to take a 16-4 win.

The next leg of the 2019 ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup is due to be held in Rio de Janeiro from August 26 to September 3.