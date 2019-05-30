Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland will attempt to retain her women's single sculls title in front of a home crowd at the European Rowing Championships in Lucerne.

Two Olympic medallists will challenge Gmelin for her title, with London 2012 gold medallist Mirka Topinková Knapková of the Czech Republic and silver medallist Fie Udby Erichsen of Denmark set to compete on Lake Lucerne.

World Rowing Cup I winner, Lisa Scheenaard of The Netherlands, will also feature.

In the men's single sculls, Kjetil Borch will make his season debut.

The Norwegian is the current world cand European champion, as well as an Olympic bronze medallist at Rio 2016.

He is set to face the winner of 2019 World Rowing Cup I and Rio 2016 silver medallist, Damir Martin of Croatia.

French world champions Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias will be competing in the men's double sculls, coming up against new German combination of Stephan Krueger and Tim Ole Naske, as well as World Rowing Cup I bronze medallists Stanislau Shcharbachenia and Dzianis Mihal of Belarus.

A record-equaling 36 countries have sent teams, with just under 600 athletes participating.

Action is due to begin tomorrow with the heats before the latter stages of the competition take place on Saturday and Sunday (June 1 and 2).