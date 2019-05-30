Swiss International Air Lines has been named as the official airline for the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships taking place in Switzerland.

The agreement, brokered by IIHF's exclusive media and marketing partner Infront, allows the airline to promote themselves through the 2020 World Championship digital channels, rink-board advertising, press conference backdrops and a wide-range of advertising assets.

It also gives the airline the right to use the official logo and mascot for promotional purposes.

"SWISS is a globally recognised brand and with the tournament set to dominate the sporting landscape in Switzerland next year this is a perfect sponsorship match," Bruno Marty, Infront senior vice-president of winter sports, said.

"Infront has always been keen to partner with sponsors that align with the key values of the properties we represent and SWISS is no exception."

Hosts Switzerland will compete in the 2020 IIHF World Championships alongside 15 other teams ©Getty Images

Vaudoise aréna in Lausanne and Hallenstadion in Zurich is due to host the competition taking place from May 8 to 24 next year.

Switzerland have automatically qualified as hosts and will be joined by 15 other teams, including defending champions Finland.

"We look forward to supporting the Swiss national team at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship next year together with all ice hockey fans," SWISS head of marketing Bernhard Christen said.

"We are excited to align ourselves closely with this sporting highlight."