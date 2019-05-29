The International Swimming Federation Artistic Swimming World Series is set to embark on the second leg of its North American tour tomorrow as it touches down in Quebec City.

Following last weekend's event in Greensboro in the United States, the Series goes north of the border to Canada at Université Laval's PEPS Aquatic Centre, in front of up to 1,000 spectators.

This is the seventh of eight legs in the series, with the final part - in Barcelona - due to place from Friday to Sunday (May 31 to June 2), while action in Quebec occurs between Thursday and Saturday (June 1).

At the culmination of this double header, the picture will be clearer for the Super Final in Budapest in June.

The 13 competing nations - Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands and Singapore - will all have to get their routines spot on first time.

As in Greenboro, all events are straight to the final - one event, one chance.

Canada's Jacqueline Simoneau will be hoping for a win in her home event ©Getty Images

The two most competitive events are set to be the duet technical and duet free - 11 of the competing countries take part, with Kazakhstan and Mexico the only absentees.

Japan will enter both as clear favourites, having won both events in the United States by a handy margin,

Hosts Canada, however, will have real hopes of their home crowd inspiring their swimmers to victory, having claimed the silver in both events last week.

Outside of the duets, Canada will be eyeing a strong performance as they enter eight of the 10 available disciplines, more than any other competitor.

Prime among these will be the women's solo technical and solo free events, where Jacqueline Simoneau earned silver in both disciplines in Greensboro.

As with her team, though, she lost out to Japan by a clear margin, with Yukiko Inui beating her to gold in both disciplines.